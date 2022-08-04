Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Barnes Group in a report issued on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Barnes Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on B. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Barnes Group Trading Up 1.2 %

B opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average is $37.99. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $50.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Insider Activity at Barnes Group

In other Barnes Group news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Barnes Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Barnes Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Barnes Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Barnes Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

