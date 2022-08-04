PerkinElmer, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.82 Per Share (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PerkinElmer in a research report issued on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $7.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.40. The consensus estimate for PerkinElmer’s current full-year earnings is $7.30 per share.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS.

PerkinElmer Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $154.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.12. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.24%.

Insider Activity at PerkinElmer

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,199.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,898 shares of company stock worth $2,083,263 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer by 417.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer by 546.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

