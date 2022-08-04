Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Business Financial Services, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for First Business Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Business Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share.

First Business Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $35.92. The company has a market cap of $281.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

First Business Financial Services Cuts Dividend

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.38. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $30.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.15 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 90.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

Featured Articles

