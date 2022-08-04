Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Harley-Davidson in a report issued on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle expects that the company will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

HOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

NYSE HOG opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.34. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.37%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

