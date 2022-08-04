Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Newell Brands Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLGet Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Newell Brands in a research note issued on Sunday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Newell Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newell Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWLGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NWL. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.86.

NWL stock opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,045,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,160,000 after buying an additional 443,812 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 27.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,251,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,138,000 after buying an additional 7,908,772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,555,000 after buying an additional 2,218,560 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,145,000 after buying an additional 1,330,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

