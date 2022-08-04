Brokers Issue Forecasts for Match Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Match Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Match Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $138.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.94.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $63.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.48. Match Group has a twelve month low of $59.15 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.06, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 96,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Match Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 485,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,837,000 after acquiring an additional 64,383 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Match Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

