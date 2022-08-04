Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) PT Lowered to GBX 320

Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 340 ($4.17) to GBX 320 ($3.92) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AGPIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 225 ($2.76) to GBX 250 ($3.06) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 400 ($4.90) to GBX 390 ($4.78) in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Anglo Pacific Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGPIF opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. Anglo Pacific Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

