Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) PT Lowered to C$1.50

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ARNGF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$2.75 to C$1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Argonaut Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Argonaut Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$3.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Argonaut Gold Trading Up 7.9 %

ARNGF opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. Argonaut Gold has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $3.23.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

