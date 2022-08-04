ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS ASMVY opened at $23.79 on Monday. ASMPT has a twelve month low of $23.27 and a twelve month high of $39.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.9495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 4.65%.

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments. The company provides deposition process equipment, wafer separation equipment, AOI/FOL equipment, die attach equipment, wire bonding equipment, dispensing equipment, encapsulation solutions equipment, and CIS equipment.

