Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report released on Sunday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Raytheon Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

RTX opened at $94.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.48. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.