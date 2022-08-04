Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report released on Sunday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Raytheon Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.25 EPS.
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.
Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance
RTX opened at $94.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.48. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.58%.
Raytheon Technologies Company Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
