Kepler Capital Markets Lowers ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ams-OSRAM from CHF 15 to CHF 14 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ams-OSRAM from CHF 17.70 to CHF 13.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ams-OSRAM from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ams-OSRAM has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.77.

OTCMKTS:AMSSY opened at $4.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.35. ams-OSRAM has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.54.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Semiconductor and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductor segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as LEDs, lasers, and optical and image sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

