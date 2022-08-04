Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. FIX lowered Aecon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.72.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Trading Up 2.8 %

OTCMKTS:AEGXF opened at $8.53 on Monday. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.84.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.