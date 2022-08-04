Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) PT Lowered to C$17.00

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. FIX downgraded Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday. Desjardins downgraded Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.72.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEGXF opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.84.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

