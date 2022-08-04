ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Given New €16.00 Price Target at Barclays

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from €16.70 ($17.22) to €16.00 ($16.49) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised ABN AMRO Bank from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €13.80 ($14.23) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered ABN AMRO Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €12.50 ($12.89) to €12.00 ($12.37) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €14.00 ($14.43) to €13.00 ($13.40) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.50 ($13.92) to €13.00 ($13.40) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.64.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

ABN AMRO Bank Price Performance

ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $10.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.46. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $17.52.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.