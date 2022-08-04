Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) PT Raised to C$34.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s previous close.

ZZZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Country Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.00.

Sleep Country Canada Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$28.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 10.31. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of C$23.54 and a twelve month high of C$41.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.89.

Insider Activity

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$207.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$199.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.379454 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft purchased 1,872 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.70 per share, with a total value of C$49,982.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,169 shares in the company, valued at C$405,012.30.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

