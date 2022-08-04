Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target Increased to C$7.10 by Analysts at Cormark

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Cormark from C$6.65 to C$7.10 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.97% from the stock’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$690.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.05 to C$7.10 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.11.

TSE YRI opened at C$6.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.83 billion and a PE ratio of 16.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.78 and a 12 month high of C$8.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.48.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

