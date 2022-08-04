Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) PT Lowered to C$12.50

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Cormark from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.54% from the stock’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Exco Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Exco Technologies Price Performance

Shares of XTC stock opened at C$8.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$333.50 million and a P/E ratio of 14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Exco Technologies has a 1-year low of C$7.75 and a 1-year high of C$11.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.85.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

