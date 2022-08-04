CIBC Increases West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target to C$156.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFGGet Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$124.00 to C$156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$147.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities cut shares of West Fraser Timber to a “buy” rating and set a C$105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$190.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$145.60.

WFG stock opened at C$116.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.55. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of C$85.15 and a 52-week high of C$132.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$110.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$112.97.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

