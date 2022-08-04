Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) PT Raised to C$43.00 at TD Securities

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$37.00 target price on Uni-Select and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Uni-Select in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$35.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.39.

Shares of UNS stock opened at C$36.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.71. Uni-Select has a fifty-two week low of C$15.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 152.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.77.

Uni-Select ( TSE:UNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$518.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$500.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uni-Select will post 1.9800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uni-Select news, Senior Officer Mark Eburne acquired 5,000 shares of Uni-Select stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$27.54 per share, with a total value of C$137,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,025 shares in the company, valued at C$331,168.50. In other Uni-Select news, Senior Officer Mark Eburne acquired 5,000 shares of Uni-Select stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$27.54 per share, with a total value of C$137,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,025 shares in the company, valued at C$331,168.50. Also, Senior Officer Brian Mcmanus purchased 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$28.00 per share, with a total value of C$257,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,200 shares in the company, valued at C$257,600.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

