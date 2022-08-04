TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Cut to C$78.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$70.14.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$66.40 on Tuesday. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$57.71 and a 12 month high of C$74.44. The company has a market cap of C$65.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$68.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$69.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

TC Energy Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.10, for a total value of C$56,382.30. In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Patrick C. Muttart purchased 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$72.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,798.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$334,423.91. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.10, for a total transaction of C$56,382.30. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,480 shares of company stock worth $4,231,619.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

