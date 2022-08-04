TFI International’s (TFII) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has a C$120.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TFII. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a C$120.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from C$145.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of TFI International from C$146.00 to C$140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$141.41.

TFI International Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of TFII stock opened at C$131.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10. TFI International has a one year low of C$93.63 and a one year high of C$148.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$107.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$115.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TFI International Company Profile

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 35,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.99, for a total value of C$3,674,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$445,630,159.99. In related news, Director Richard Guay sold 300 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.41, for a total transaction of C$30,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$223,010.61. Also, Director Alain Bédard sold 35,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.99, for a total transaction of C$3,674,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$445,630,159.99. Insiders sold 70,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,164 in the last three months.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

