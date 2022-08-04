TD Securities Boosts TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$160.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$160.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TFII. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$145.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$120.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$120.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$141.41.

TFI International stock opened at C$131.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$11.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$107.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$115.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$93.63 and a 52-week high of C$148.63.

In other news, Director Richard Guay sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.41, for a total value of C$30,123.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$223,010.61. In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.87, for a total transaction of C$3,530,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$428,135,600.22. Also, Director Richard Guay sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.41, for a total transaction of C$30,123.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$223,010.61. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,300 shares of company stock worth $7,235,164.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

