LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $624.08

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €624.08 ($643.38) and traded as high as €682.30 ($703.40). LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne shares last traded at €679.00 ($700.00), with a volume of 383,180 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €730.00 ($752.58) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €731.00 ($753.61) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €675.00 ($695.88) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €750.00 ($773.20) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €781.00 ($805.15) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

