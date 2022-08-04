TFI International (TSE:TFII) PT Lowered to C$165.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Cormark from C$195.00 to C$165.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.34% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TFII. TD Securities increased their price target on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$120.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TFI International from C$143.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$120.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on TFI International from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$141.41.
Shares of TSE TFII opened at C$131.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$107.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$115.16. TFI International has a 1-year low of C$93.63 and a 1-year high of C$148.63. The company has a market cap of C$11.73 billion and a PE ratio of 13.10.
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
