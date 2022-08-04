Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€74.00” Price Target for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($76.29) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BNP. Barclays set a €64.30 ($66.29) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €66.00 ($68.04) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($67.01) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($74.23) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €63.00 ($64.95) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, June 20th.

BNP Paribas Price Performance

Shares of EPA BNP opened at €47.26 ($48.72) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €47.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of €52.21. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($59.01) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($71.31).

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

