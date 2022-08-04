Scotiabank Raises Sherritt International (TSE:S) Price Target to C$0.55

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.50 to C$0.55 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.57% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.70 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Sherritt International Stock Performance

TSE:S opened at C$0.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Sherritt International has a 1 year low of C$0.31 and a 1 year high of C$0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.59. The company has a market cap of C$182.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International ( TSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$34.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sherritt International will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

