AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.57

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.57 and traded as high as $10.56. AxoGen shares last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 238,405 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AxoGen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. The firm has a market cap of $439.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 0.83.

AxoGen ( NASDAQ:AXGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 24.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in AxoGen by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 558,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 93,263 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 686,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 174,770 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,112,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 18,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

