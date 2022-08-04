JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Stock Price Up 0.5%

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.72 and last traded at $50.61. Approximately 31,752 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 118,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.35.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JIRE. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,418,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,293,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,612,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,850,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,119,000.

