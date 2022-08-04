Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.32

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.34. Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 944 shares.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing drug products. The company's marketed drug product is PegIntron. It also has a marketing agreement relating to Vicineum drug. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

