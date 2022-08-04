II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVIP) Shares Up 0.8%

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $224.47 and last traded at $224.47. 1,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 5,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.63.

II-VI Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.74.

II-VI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

II-VI Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in II-VI stock. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in shares of II-VI Incorporated ( NASDAQ:IIVIP Get Rating ) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in II-VI were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

