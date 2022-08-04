II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVIP) Shares Up 0.8%

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $224.47 and last traded at $224.47. 1,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 5,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.63.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.74.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%.
II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.
