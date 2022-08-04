Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,600 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the June 30th total of 224,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Performance

Shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $375.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average is $15.48. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 19.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 108.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 81.5% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 16,801 shares during the period. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.

Featured Stories

