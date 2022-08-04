Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Update

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,500 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the June 30th total of 431,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

BUG stock opened at $27.86 on Thursday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Cybersecurity ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

