FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 9,399 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 4,562.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 41,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,491,000.

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of ASET opened at $31.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.88. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $35.85.

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.291 dividend. This is a boost from FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

