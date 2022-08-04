Short Interest in BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) Grows By 16.9%

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,600 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the June 30th total of 167,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlueCity

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlueCity stock. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. BlueCity comprises about 0.2% of Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.50% of BlueCity as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 20.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlueCity alerts:

BlueCity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLCT opened at $1.51 on Thursday. BlueCity has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39.

BlueCity Company Profile

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company operates Blued, Finka, and LESDO mobile applications that offer mobile-based social and entertainment services, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlueCity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueCity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.