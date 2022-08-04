Short Interest in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Drops By 16.7%

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Bank of the James Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 30,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 179,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 246,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group Price Performance

BOTJ opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $16.82. The company has a market capitalization of $63.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Bank of the James Financial Group Dividend Announcement

About Bank of the James Financial Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.28%.

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

