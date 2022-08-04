Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the June 30th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $33.77 on Thursday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Atlantic Union Bankshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.16%.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,579.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 191.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AUB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

