Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,500 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the June 30th total of 236,700 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 592,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ray Balestri purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $67,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 75,479 shares of company stock valued at $94,951 over the last three months.

Get Blackboxstocks alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackboxstocks

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackboxstocks stock. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 146,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Blackboxstocks makes up about 0.2% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC owned 1.11% of Blackboxstocks at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackboxstocks Stock Up 5.8 %

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Blackboxstocks in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BLBX stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. Blackboxstocks has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.03.

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackboxstocks will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Blackboxstocks

(Get Rating)

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackboxstocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackboxstocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.