Short Interest in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Increases By 21.9%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,530,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 12,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.9 days.
BELLUS Health Price Performance
BELLUS Health stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.11. BELLUS Health has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73.
BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 35.61% and a negative net margin of 436,406.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $733,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,125,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,744,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.
