Short Interest in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Increases By 18.3%

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,210,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the June 30th total of 10,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 13.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In other Allbirds news, CEO Timothy O. Brown purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 31.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 90.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 26.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the first quarter valued at $63,000. 26.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BIRD stock opened at $4.87 on Thursday. Allbirds has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $32.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.53.
Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.97 million. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Allbirds will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.
