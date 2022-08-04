Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Short Interest Up 16.4% in July

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the June 30th total of 2,740,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 924,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Berry from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 538,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $6,136,487.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,739,398 shares in the company, valued at $88,151,743.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 538,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $6,136,487.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,739,398 shares in the company, valued at $88,151,743.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 254,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $2,883,815.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,227,043 shares in the company, valued at $138,410,126.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,607,222 shares of company stock worth $18,154,098. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Berry Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. Berry has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The company has a market cap of $709.88 million, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.36.
Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $94.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berry will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.
Berry Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.50%.
Berry Company Profile
Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.
Featured Articles
