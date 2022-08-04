BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Short Interest Up 19.5% in July

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 614,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioAtla

In other BioAtla news, insider Christian Vasquez bought 14,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $43,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,578.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BioAtla news, insider Christian Vasquez bought 14,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $43,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,578.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short bought 29,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $81,138.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,726,530.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 53,234 shares of company stock worth $153,861 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Get BioAtla alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioAtla

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in BioAtla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $687,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in BioAtla by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in BioAtla by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BioAtla by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 43,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BioAtla by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 83,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 43,272 shares in the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioAtla Price Performance

BioAtla stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $136.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.60. BioAtla has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $43.73.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that BioAtla will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered BioAtla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

BioAtla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.