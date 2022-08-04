TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on TFI International from C$143.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on TFI International from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.69.

TFI International Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE:TFII opened at $102.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.99. TFI International has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $120.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

TFI International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter worth about $965,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TFI International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

