IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IMAX. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Benchmark dropped their target price on IMAX from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on IMAX in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.67.

IMAX opened at $17.16 on Monday. IMAX has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.64 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in IMAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in IMAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

