First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut First of Long Island from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

First of Long Island Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FLIC stock opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. First of Long Island has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First of Long Island

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First of Long Island during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in First of Long Island by 5.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in First of Long Island by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 107,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in First of Long Island during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 3.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First of Long Island Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.