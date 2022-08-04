CTS (NYSE:CTS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of CTS to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of CTS to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sidoti raised shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CTS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Shares of CTS opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $28.72 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.95 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. CTS had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CTS news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $145,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of CTS by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,251,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,287,000 after purchasing an additional 189,036 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CTS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,153,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,024,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,749,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CTS by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 55,708 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

