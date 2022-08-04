Spectris (LON:SXS) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,650 ($44.72) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SXS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,835 ($46.99) target price on shares of Spectris in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,485 ($42.70) price objective on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,424 ($41.96).

Spectris stock opened at GBX 2,904 ($35.58) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 955.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,898.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,908.27. Spectris has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,371 ($29.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,167 ($51.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

