Matson (NYSE:MATX) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of MATX opened at $82.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.42. Matson has a 52-week low of $68.36 and a 52-week high of $125.34.

Insider Activity

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 85.17% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Matson will post 29.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total transaction of $454,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,332,489.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total transaction of $454,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,332,489.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $193,986.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,342,122.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,983 shares of company stock worth $1,872,821. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matson

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Matson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 1,573.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Matson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matson

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.