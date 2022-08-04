StockNews.com Upgrades Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) to Strong-Buy

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bel Fuse from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Bel Fuse Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.17. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $25.37. The company has a market capitalization of $304.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

About Bel Fuse

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BELFB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 676,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,064,000 after acquiring an additional 30,635 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 544,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 334,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 44,918 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 296,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 270,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

