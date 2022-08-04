StockNews.com Upgrades Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) to Strong-Buy

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bel Fuse from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
Bel Fuse Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.17. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $25.37. The company has a market capitalization of $304.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
About Bel Fuse
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.
