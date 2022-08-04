Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

POWI has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $84.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.06. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $67.26 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.88.

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $339,795.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,193 shares in the company, valued at $10,080,680.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $339,795.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,080,680.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,803,955.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,744 shares of company stock worth $2,766,288 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 43.1% in the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 343.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 293.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,363 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 7.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 186,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

