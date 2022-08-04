Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.
Shares of NASDAQ OMAB opened at $52.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52 week low of $44.86 and a 52 week high of $63.06.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.
